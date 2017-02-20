Have you ever had a wish so improbable that merely mentioning it to people would get you weird looks and at-you-not-with-you laughter? Well, come on in, because at the risk of me being scarred for life by the comments, I’m curious to know what your wildest, most unrealistic automotive fantasies are.

Advertisement

I’ll start off by saying that my dream would be to come across an exotic or classic car, complimenting the aging owner on it, and having the owner tell me that if I liked it, I could have it for whatever was in my wallet at the time.

Yes, that may be a re-enactment from Joe Dirt, a shitpile of a film, but it’s been a part of my brain chemistry ever since I realized that they’re nothing technically stopping a senile millionaire from giving me a free Lamborghini because I said a nice thing.

Advertisement

I now turn the question to you lot: what are your most outlandish automotive fantasies?