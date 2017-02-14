Watching This Guy Remove A Bushing With A Drill Is Completely MesmerizingStef SchraderToday 2:33pmFiled to: DIYdrillbushingstools659EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Dane Saritelli Nothing may be as deeply satisfying as watching an old, pressed-in bushing slowly pop out of its hole thanks to a clever use of a drill. Removing these bushings is a difficult and annoying task, so here’s an alternate method that may be of use and doesn’t involve lighting a stinky old chunk of rubber or polyurethane on fire. Just a few rotations of the drill bit around the bushing’s outer edge and pop! Out it goes. GIF GIF via Dane Saritelli For those worried that this might scratch the crap out of something important, the sleeve that’s roughed up by the drill is actually part of the bushing. You could smooth out the sleeve with some sandpaper, or simply replace the entire piece with a new one. Advertisement Advertisement [H/T John on the LeMons Racer Lounge!]Drill, Baby, DrillWhich Drill Bit To UseHere's How To Remove A Broken Bolt Without Losing Your MindHere's How You Remove A Fractured Bolt Extractor Tip From Inside A Broken BoltStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply65 repliesLeave a reply