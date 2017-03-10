This Weekend Will Be A Critical Point For My 1948 Jeep Off-Road ProjectDavid TracyToday 3:04pmFiled to: project slow deviljeepwillys13011EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink This weekend is it. If I can’t get my 1948 Willys CJ-2A up and running by Sunday night, all hope is lost. The problem is, I just found out that my engine bearings are toast. All of them. Advertisement A couple days ago, I decided to check how much play there was in my connecting rod bearings. Here’s what I found: That’s quite a lot of play, and after removing the bearing caps and seeing that the crank looked decent, it became clear to me that the bearings themselves were worn down. To make doubly sure, I broke out the plasti-gauge (just a little piece of plastic that you squeeze between the bearing and journal), and measured a clearance of about 0.006 inches across all four rod bearings. The spec is 0.001-0.0019. Gulp. So that’s when I went ahead and “mic’d the crank,” breaking out my trusty micrometer to see whether the crank had been machined at some point, or if the journals were the same size as they were from the factory (1.9385 - 1.9375). I measured 1.928, meaning the crank has been machined, and I need to get “0.01 under” rod bearings. Advertisement The main bearings, too, were toast, with a clearance also measuring about 0.006 inches compared to the spec of about 0.003. After mic’ing it, I found that the main journals were 0.020 under.Long story short, I’ve decided to buy a new set of “ten under” rod bearings and “20 over” main bearings. And, since I’m doing that, I figured I’d buy new piston rings as well. God, I think I’m in too deep. Advertisement Sponsored So this weekend is going to be a long one. But if I can’t get those cylinders honed, those new piston rings in, main and rod bearings in place, and all of it buttoned back up and thrown into the Jeep by Sunday night, getting #projectslowdevil to Moab on time will be impossible. No pressure.If you want to know how this build is going, follow along on my Twitter and Instagram. It’s crunch-time. I Can't Stop! I Must Save The Willys!My 1948 Jeep Off-Road Project Has Hit Rock BottomMy 1948 Jeep Off-Road Project Is Ruining MeMy New Off-Road Project Is This Rust-Tacular 1948 Jeep; Pray For MeHow I Completely Rebuilt My Jeep's Transmission In One Night For Less Than $100 This Is What A Thoroughly Broken Manual Transmission Looks Like InsideHere's What The Inside Of A Neglected World War II Jeep Engine Looks LikeDavid Tracydavid.tracy@jalopnik.com@davidntracyWriter, Jalopnik. 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee.Reply130 repliesLeave a reply