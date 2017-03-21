This Nissan GT-R Ran A Quarter Mile In Six Damn SecondsPatrick GeorgeToday 4:50pmFiled to: Nissan GT-RAMS PerformanceDrag RacingAlpha G1508EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Count to six. That’s how long it takes for AMS Performance’s monstrosity of a Nissan GT-R to run the quarter mile. That’s not just quick, it’s terrifying. Advertisement Here’s are some videos of the car, dubbed Alpha G, running the quarter in 6.937 seconds at 196.27 mph at the TX2K17 event in Houston last week. Yes, it’s almost seven seconds, but it’s in the six-second range, and I’d like to see you do better.What the hell is Alpha G? It’s a GT-R modded to hell and back with two massive turbos built into the bumper itself for some forced-ass induction and a claimed output north of 2,500 horsepower. As Carscoops notes, the shop now claims the world’s fastest street-legal (although good luck explaining that to a traffic cop) GT-Rs with nine, eight, seven and now six-second quarter-mile runs. Advertisement AMS Performance says they have 1,000 horsepower still to go. Maybe they can get it down to five? Photo credit AMS Performance Unholy SpeedThis 1000 Horsepower 1971 Toyota Celica With A GT-R Driveline Will Tear Your Brain In HalfGet To Know The 1900 HP Nissan Patrol That Annihilated The Porsche 918 On The Grand TourLet's Watch A 1980s Toyota Supra Do 196 MPHPatrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.