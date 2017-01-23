This Coal-Rolling Diesel Corvette Is Perfect SacrilegeRaphael OrloveToday 2:19pmFiled to: Engine SwapsDieselChevrolet CorvetteDrag Racing1046EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkFew car nerds get as pissed about a digression from tradition as Corvette fans, which is why I absolutely adore this pristine 1968 ‘Vette with a Cummins 6BT diesel swap. Also, it rips. Advertisement The ‘Vette in question used to have a pretty ordinary big block (gas) Chevy V8, until the owner Ryan Lusk was challenged to make a diesel work, as EngineSwapDepot notes. All good cars come from dares, I firmly believe. In any case, Lusk’s Corvette ran an 11.88 in the quarter mile at 129 miles per hour with its 5.9 liter straight six turbodiesel. I’m more interested in how many purists it can piss off per second.Cheap Speed Duramax Camaro And Cummins Charger Are Coal-Rolling Muscle Cars Swapping A Cummins Diesel Into An Old Dodge Truck: How Hard Could It Be?Most Backwards Engine Swap Ever Gives Muscle Car 3-Cylinder DieselRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply104 repliesLeave a reply