Few car nerds get as pissed about a digression from tradition as Corvette fans, which is why I absolutely adore this pristine 1968 ‘Vette with a Cummins 6BT diesel swap. Also, it rips.

The ‘Vette in question used to have a pretty ordinary big block (gas) Chevy V8, until the owner Ryan Lusk was challenged to make a diesel work, as EngineSwapDepot notes. All good cars come from dares, I firmly believe.

In any case, Lusk’s Corvette ran an 11.88 in the quarter mile at 129 miles per hour with its 5.9 liter straight six turbodiesel. I’m more interested in how many purists it can piss off per second.

