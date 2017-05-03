If you were disappointed that the all-new Civic Si makes the same power as the previous generation car, your best bet might be to get the cheaper Civic Turbo and slap on a Hondata tune. Here comes the 214 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque you deserve.
This Cheap Tune Gives You The Honda Civic Si Hatch That Should Have Been
