Back in the day, if you wanted more power out of your Honda Civic you were probably looking at some combination of a cold-air intake, catback exhaust, maybe some headers and let’s not forget a giant VTEC sticker across the windshield. And if you could afford it, a full-on turbo kit.

Thankfully, times have changed and in this golden age of cheaply tuning turbo motors, all it takes to unleash more ponies is a few hundred bucks and software tune.



The current generation Civic, with the 1.5-liter turbo motor, makes 174 HP and 167 lb-ft of torque. An EX-T sedan with a six-speed manual starts at a very reasonable $22,375. Opt for a coupe and Honda charges you $100 more, while the LX turbo hatchback is the bargain of the bunch at only $20,575.

It’s also important to remember that the upcoming Si will only be available in sedan or coupe body styles.

