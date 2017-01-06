For those following the economy, you’ll likely have noticed a steady trend towards a general market downturn. Having said that, I asked you forward-thinking bunch to find the exotics that would once again be affordable to those smart enough to convert their money into Bitcoin before everyone’s 401k got flushed down the toilet. Here are the ten best. Brace yourselves.

10. 1971 Lamborghini Espada

This Lamborghini Espada is the car that will prompt the uninitiated to mutter under their breath “Lamborghini makes station wagons?” However, this front engined V12 classic is prime for market correction, as BenLikesCars will explain:

I know—I think I know—that this Espada should be worth $169k. It is that much car, and this specific one happens to be formerly owned by Malcolm Forbes and the interior is kind of custom, and it looks really good. On the other hand, Espadas were forty grand cars, and I remember reading ads in the New York Times used cars classifieds and seeing them for twenty grand and less. Even though Nixon-era front engine Lamborghinis deserve as much as any other car to be six-digit royalty, I think they’re going to come down a bit from their current price high.

9. 1992 Acura NSX

This Acura NSX is the psuedo-supercar made famous by being the most reliable mid-engined sports car of the era. However, with prices climbing to well over six figures for pristine late model examples, it makes sense that the older ones, with the paltry 276 horsepower engine, will become attainable for those with more meager budgets, especially as prices for the brand new model take a turn downward.

8. 1974 Maserati Bora

This Maserati Bora is the vintage Italian exotic that’s not quite a Ferrari, with the Ferrari repair costs that will likely prove to be more trouble than it’s worth when the economy tanks, thus making this car available to regular jabronies like you and I. I’ll let BenLikesCars explain:

I remember when this was a roughly fifty thousand dollar car. NOT a quarter mil. This is for the driver who does not need to comb his chest hairs to keep them from tangling in the gold chains. This is for the driver who owns several dinner jackets (he does not call them tuxedos) and only one of them isn’t black. This is for the driver who uses turn signals when other drivers are around. Not just because it’s appropriate, but because he likes the sound of the machinery at work..

7. 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda

This Plum Crazy 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda isn’t just cool, it might be worth waiting for when prices become a little more palatable. I’ll let BenLikesCars explain:

The car was originally a 383. Somebody restored it and stuffed a “period correct” Hemi motor under the hood. The car looks nice, but, it’s a tribute car, a reproduction, an attractive copy, and yet! They’re asking one hundred and eighty thousand dollars. (Okay, $179.9k, as if.) Come the Aftertimes, I want to see this thing on the used car lot next to a nicely preserved Accord for $13,995, yes inside I am grinning savagely, no it isn’t going to happen. It’s a nice car. Even at idle, Hemis of this era sound really cool.

6. 1985 Ferrari 308

This Ferrari 308 will once again be affordable once the world forgets about Magnum P.I. and instead focuses on how to keep warm in the cold winter months without resorting to an unacceptable amount of cannibalism.

This car is for sale for $90,000, which is utterly ridiculous. Wait it out and watch prices for these cars - which can get their doors blown off by a Camry nowadays - to fall rightly within grabbing distance of your bank account.

5. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette

This 1963 Chevy Corvette is one of the icons of the era, but interest for these aging classics may at one point come to a screeching halt. I’ll let R.S.D. explain:

As we are now beginning the Great Boomer Death March, more of these cars will come back on the market as estate sales and quick sales to cover medical expenses. At the same time, the demand for these cars will literally start dying off. As prices start dropping, people who bough these as “investments” will try to cash in what value they can salvage.

4. 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo

This Lamborghini Gallardo is the most common car Lamborghini ever made, to the extent that one out of every two Lamborghinis ever made is a Gallardo. This means that they’re prime to depreciate (again) when owners are forced to liquidate their assets. I’ll let XYCromersome explain:

This is the exotic version of the 996/E36/Merc SL wannabe mobile, in that there are WAY better cars from it’s own parent company, not to mention the R8 is on the same platform and styled to last. These are were already going down now (some for under $80k), and if there were a market crash (car or otherwise), I could see all the Youtubers, Cannonballers, and Gym Bros dropping these on the used market for 3 series money.

3. 2010 Audi R8

This Audi R8 is the Lamborghini Gallardo’s more dignified sibling, but it does suffer from its pedantic owners wanting something flashier, and thus it’s tossed to the side after the lease term is up. It’s already a good supercar value, but when the market takes a dump, it’ll be one hell of a buy. I’ll let QuadPole explain:

If we are saying the best value for bottom feeding, then I have to say the Audi R8. The current MSRP is $160K and the going rate for a 3 year old model is sub $100K. A 2 door sports car with a gas guzzling engine is neither practical or efficient. In bad times, people will trade their fast toys for practical tools. Start counting your dollars!

2. 1978 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia

Now, it’s easy to dismiss an old VW as ‘exotic,’ but these classics can get pretty rare and painfully overvalued. But let’s face it, the era of the Volkswagen Vanagon is coming to an end. Here’s General Purpose with why:

I know I won’t make some VW fans happy with this suggestion, but Volkswagen Westfalia vans. I cannot fathom how a 40-year-old German van is touching 25-30k for every nice example. That is an exotic price by van standards. Why is it going to crash? We have to look at reasons why they are currently so esteemed in the first place. The people who lovingly remember the cultural impact of VW in the 60s and 70s are going to be dying off or exiting the market soon, and even for those who do, Volkswagen’s happy hippie heritage is now sundered by egregious diesel cheating. Either way, the VW Van fond memories are going to fade away and we’ll soon enough see these as no different from the litany of other much more capable RV choices out there which are quite a bit cheaper.

1. Porsche 911

You knew this was coming. The Porsche 911, whether it’s water cooled, air cooled, or a rolling shell, is one of the most overextended and overpriced cars on the market today.

With examples flooding the market that are nothing but mass-market stock models, it’s likely that you won’t see prices as high as they’ve been for long. The super rare models will still command a hefty price, but there will be no reason why a reasonable budget can’t buy you a decent 964 weekend cruiser. It’ll happen, mark my words.

