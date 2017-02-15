Take A Peek Under The Hood Of The Insane All-Wheel-Drive Four-Rotor Mazda RX-7Stef SchraderToday 5:11pmFiled to: Mazda RX-7Rob DahmProject Ahurarotaries274EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Rob Dahm “Project Ahura” is the world’s first all-wheel-drive four-rotor FD Mazda RX-7, and it’s exactly as insane as you’d expect it to be. It was built from a car that YouTuber Rob Dahm had since he was a teenager, and he’s here with a tour of everything under the hood that makes it work. Rotaries—even four-rotor ones—tend to be small, but fitting this build in with an all-wheel-drive drivetrain was a unique challenge that Dahm explains. Garrett’s largest ball-bearing turbo is nearly half the size of the engine, for one. The suspension design was based on Ken Block’s insane Hoonicorn. Advertisement Dahm says the car ultimately cost several hundred thousand dollars to build, complete with the professionally-built custom 2.6-liter four-rotor engine that was shipped from New Zealand. The ham-fisted jamokes at UPS lost it for months.Bonus: the car was assembled in NHRA hall-of-famer and rotary guru Abel Ibarra’s shop, which has plenty of eye candy of its own. More Rotors = More FunEverything You Need To Know About The World's First All-Wheel Drive 4-Rotor Mazda RX-7 How UPS Screwed A Popular YouTube Car Guy Out Of $10,000Chris Harris Goes Under The Skin Of Ken Block's 845HP HoonicornStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply27 repliesLeave a reply