Upon my arrival in Michigan yesterday, I poured myself out of the driver’s seat of the 2017 Ford Raptor tow vehicle after 48 straight hours of travel. I was dead tired, but at the same time, thrilled with what was a genuinely epic journey. We did it. My insane Jeep project actually did it.
My 1948 Jeep Is Home After Conquering 1300 Miles And The Trails Of Moab
Upon my arrival in Michigan yesterday, I poured myself out of the driver’s seat of the 2017 Ford Raptor tow vehicle after 48 straight hours of travel. I was dead tired, but at the same time, thrilled with what was a genuinely epic journey. We did it. My insane Jeep project actually did it.