Handwashing your own car can be one of the most therapeutic activities you engage in. Which is why, when cleaning expert and advice columnist Jolie Kerr invited me to join her on her podcast Ask a Clean Person to discuss exactly that, I wasn’t about to pass it up. Chat about car detailing for an hour? Yes, please!

I wrote my own guide last summer and it was such a treat to be able to run a microfiber towel down a freshly waxed car and then tell you about it. I’m having very pleasant flashbacks just from thinking about it.

I was also delighted to discover that Jolie and I share the same crazy-person drive when it comes to keeping things clean. In the past, she’s written columns on how to clean sweaty ass odors from car seats and chatted with Freddy about removing terrible messes and barf from the insides of cars. She’s seen it all, man.

You can find the iTunes link here.

