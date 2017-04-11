Image credit: Kristen Lee

Handwashing your own car can be one of the most therapeutic activities you engage in. Which is why, when cleaning expert and advice columnist Jolie Kerr invited me to join her on her podcast Ask a Clean Person to discuss exactly that, I wasn’t about to pass it up. Chat about car detailing for an hour? Yes, please!

I wrote my own guide last summer and it was such a treat to be able to run a microfiber towel down a freshly waxed car and then tell you about it. I’m having very pleasant flashbacks just from thinking about it.