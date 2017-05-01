Project Slow Devil began hopelessly. For months, many of my articles about the 1948 Willys CJ-2A I bought from farmers in rural Michigan described a vehicle whose only aim was to move on to the afterlife, and in my stubborn attempts to prevent such a transition, the Jeep nearly took me with it.

It definitely took my wallet for a ride.



I’ll admit that when I bought it for $1,400, I thought I could get this little Jeep fixed up for nothing more than maybe two or three grand all in. After all, there are few vehicles on earth as simple as a 1940s Jeep; how many parts could I possibly have to replace?



The answer to that question—after counting up everything I’ve had to swap out—is “over 100.” It truly was remarkable just how completely and thoroughly the Jeep was ruined. The fact that the Willys still drove with so many parts in totally unsafe, inoperable condition was genuinely incredible.

Each little repair job was like a shock of a defibrillator to a dying patient. My team of friends and I wrenched and wrenched and wrenched, but the Jeep still sat there in my cold, greasy garage. The line on the cardiogram remained flat. Unfazed, we trudged on, giggling as we battled with a Jeep that continually shattered our dreams; we had become immune to the heartache.

Only laughter—when we broke a bolt, hurt ourselves or discovered a part horribly ruined—kept us going. I’ve never in my life had so much fun while simultaneously being so miserable.

Eventually, we replaced as many bad parts as we could, and it was time for the trip to begin. The Willys surprised everyone by making it most of the way to Moab, and then conquering the off-road trails like a champ. Our hard work had paid off.

But now that the trip is over, how much had our hard work and determination cost me in parts? Answer: a lot.

The Jeep Was Much Worse Than I Expected

A Jalopnik reader sent me all new (to me) gears for my completely ruined transmission. Cost? $40 for shipping.

On some vehicles, like last year’s Jeep Cherokee, even if every part had been totally shot, one could still replace basically all of it for a grand or two. That’s because you can find Cherokees for next to nothing on Craigslist or in junkyards. Parts availability for an old Willys, however, is much, much worse.

Being unable to leverage junkyards was a huge disadvantage from a financial standpoint, especially since I was so tight on time. That’s really what hurt my pocketbook most: the timeline. I didn’t have time to shop around, and I didn’t have time to reach out on forums—I kinda just needed the parts now, and that meant paying more.

I will say that I did leverage the excellent CJ-2A Page Forum as much as I could (I got new brake shoes, a new master cylinder, and a park brake lever for a song), and I kept an eye on local Craigslist and Facebook listings. But at the end of the day, I had no choice but to order from online vendors, many of whom sold garbage parts that required modification to fit.



Anyway, let’s get to the good stuff, starting with the engine:

Engine

With a bit of tinkering, the engine actually ran when I bought the vehicle, so I was thrilled. All I had to do was make sure the cooling system was up to snuff, and maybe adjust the valves and replace the seals, and I should be good, right?

After measuring crankshaft bearing clearance, and remembering those terrible compression numbers, I decided to tear into the motor and do a poor-man’s rebuild.

That ended up being a very good call, as the Jeep’s piston rings were broken, and every bearing was toast. But it wasn’t cheap, as I did this rebuild at the last-minute, having no choice but to buy the expensive parts from AutoZone. But alas, here are some numbers:

As you can see, we had to replace the entire cooling system minus the radiator (which leaked a bit, but functioned otherwise), all of the engine’s gaskets and seals (and basically every rubber part), valve springs, a timing gear, fuel pump and just a whole slew of random parts that probably gave up the ghost 20 years ago.

Total cost of all the parts to get the engine ready for primetime was $735.28.

Brakes

I faced an internal struggle with brakes. The hard lines didn’t look rusty, and I could probably have rebuilt the wheel cylinders. But then I thought back upon my previous trips to Moab—those midnight runs on Hell’s Revenge descending extremely steep grades—and decided to spare no expense on brakes.

The problem was that even though the hard lines looked fine, I would have felt like a nimrod if I lost all brakes and hurt someone because I decided not to swap the 69-year-old parts under a neglected Willys. And did I really want my first attempt at rebuilding wheel cylinders to be the difference between life and death on the steep slopes of Moab? Maybe if I had more time, I’d have tried.

So I spent quite a bit of time on brakes. The brake lines were all new; could I have just bought some line and bent it myself instead of buying pre-formed line? Yes. But with the fittings included, that wouldn’t have been cheap enough to be worth the time (and I had none).

I did end up scoring two great deals off the CJ-2A Page Forum. I got a brand new master cylinder and a park brake handle for under $35, and I got lightly used brake shoes (and hardware) for about $27.

Aside from those two scores, I bought the rest of my parts online. Between all the brake hydraulic components, the hardware, and the park brake components, I spent $357.04 to get my Willys brakes into mediocre shape (seriously, the brakes suck).

But I at least felt confident that, on that 45 degree slope at midnight, my brake lines weren’t going to burst, and I at least had a function park-brake as backup. That confidence helped me relax and really put the Jeep in precarious stops without a worry.

Transmission and Transfer Case

When I bought the Jeep, I knew something was wrong with the transmission because that shifter just didn’t quite feel right when trying to get into gear. Little did I know that every single gear in the trans would be totally rusted.