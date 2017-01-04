Here's Exactly How Manual Transmissions Are Different From AutomaticsKristen LeeToday 1:55pmFiled to: TransmissionsManual TransmissionAutomatic TransmissionExplainer21120EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink We already know which one is supposed to be more “fun”, but what do the innards of manual and automatic transmissions look like? How do all the parts to together? Advertisement This delightful video, nearly eight minutes long, is an excellent visual explainer on how both transmissions work and how they are different from one another. If you’re a visual learner like I am, this is a real treat. It’s also a good primer on why internal combustion engines need transmissions at all. The automatic transmission gets a bad rap among enthusiasts, but it’s a technical marvel even today, and modern ones keep getting better and better. That’s not to say a manual gearbox isn’t equally amazing, as you’ll see here. Advertisement Did we learn anything today, kids?(via Road & Track)ExplainThe Right Way to Merge Lanes to Avoid Traffic-Induced Road RageWhat To Do If Your Car Is Recalled: An ExplainerA Guide To Car Ownership For Slate ReadersKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@kristenlee214Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply211 repliesLeave a reply