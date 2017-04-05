The Audi Allroad has become a running joke as possibly the least reliable car ever made, and for pretty damn good reason. Between the notoriously finicky 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 engine (same as in the vaunted B5 S4) and the early 2000s air suspension (read: terrible), there is just way too much crap to go wrong —Often to the point where most owners just can’t keep up with the maintenance and sell them off for cheap once the repair bills start piling up. Here’s where I come in.
Here’s Exactly What It Cost To Turn The World's Least Reliable Car Into An Off-Road Beast
