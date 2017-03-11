Hello There Friend, Maybe It's Time For You To Buy This Volvo For $550Raphael Orlove58 minutes agoFiled to: Found on CraigslistVolvoVolvo Amazon263EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Hi. Hey. How are you? You seem well. You look, and you’ll excuse me for being a little forward here, like you could use a 1962 Volvo Amazon for $550. Hm! An Amazon! Great cars those things. They’re like 1955 Chryslers built in miniature. They came with stout inline four-cylinder engines with rear-wheel drive, and this one has a manual transmission. A car like this is about as simple a modern automobile as you can buy. Not much to go wrong. Not much in this thing but some cool vintage style. It’s not in the best shape, but there’s not a ton to really un-screw-up either. The yard in Rancho Cordova out in NorCal selling this thing claims it runs and drives (I’m a little skeptical), but I’ll forgive it just about any faults for its low, low price. Maybe it’s time for you to be an Amazon owner. I don’t know. I can’t tell you that. It’s a decision that you’re going to have to make. All I can tell you is that it’s here on Sacramento Craigslist and if it fills you with desire, perhaps you should follow your heart.Volvos: NiceVolvo Gave Away Their Most Important Invention To Save Lives1966 Volvo AmazonSwedish Sleepers, Part Two: The 500 HP AmazonRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply26 repliesLeave a reply