eBay Challenge: Uber Cars That Don't Suck For Less Than $25,000
Freddy "Tavarish" Hernandez
Yesterday 5:00pm

When your plane lands and you make the choice to skip the taxi line and reach for your Uber app, it's a certainty that the car coming to pick you up is going to be about as exciting as a routine colonoscopy. That's why it's your job, this week, to find the best cars for Uber drivers under a $25,000 budget, because those guys ain't made of money, you know.

Here are the rules:
One entry per post.
Cars must be year 2001 or newer.
Cars cannot have salvage titles.
Cars must have four doors and seat at least five people.
Cars must be operable/easily restored to running condition.
Completed and sold listings can be included.
You can add modifications.
Write a short reason why you have the most interesting Uber car for less than $25,000.

Start here and find a car that will make the world loathe the Toyota Prius again, one ride at a time.