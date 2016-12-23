When your plane lands and you make the choice to skip the taxi line and reach for your Uber app, it’s a certainty that the car coming to pick you up is going to be about as exciting as a routine colonoscopy. That’s why it’s your job, this week, to find the best cars for Uber drivers under a $25,000 budget, because those guys ain’t made of money, you know.

Advertisement

Here are the rules:

  • One entry per post.
  • Cars must be year 2001 or newer.
  • Cars cannot have salvage titles.
  • Cars must have four doors and seat at least five people.
  • Cars must be operable/easily restored to running condition.
  • Completed and sold listings can be included.
  • You can add modifications.
  • Write a short reason why you have the most interesting Uber car for less than $25,000.

Start here and find a car that will make the world loathe the Toyota Prius again, one ride at a time. 

Advertisement

(H/T to Fred von Lohmann)

Challenge(s) Accepted!

Here Are Ten Forgotten Exotics You Can Buy For Less Than $35,000
Here Are Ten Great Cars For Less Than $10,000 That No One Notices
Ten Cars On eBay That Will Make You Look Rich For Under $10,000