When your plane lands and you make the choice to skip the taxi line and reach for your Uber app, it’s a certainty that the car coming to pick you up is going to be about as exciting as a routine colonoscopy. That’s why it’s your job, this week, to find the best cars for Uber drivers under a $25,000 budget, because those guys ain’t made of money, you know.

Advertisement

Here are the rules:



One entry per post .

. Cars must be year 2001 or newer.

Cars cannot have salvage titles.

Cars must have four doors and seat at least five people.

Cars must be operable/easily restored to running condition.

Completed and sold listings can be included.

You can add modifications.

Write a short reason why you have the most interesting Uber car for less than $25,000.

Start here and find a car that will make the world loathe the Toyota Prius again, one ride at a time.

Advertisement

(H/T to Fred von Lohmann)