When automakers get desperate to satiate the car buying public, they sometimes take chances on unconventional models that are great in their own right. However, sometimes they just create automotive monstrosities that serve only as thinly veiled tax write-offs. Your challenge this week is to find the latter - those pointless fool’s gold nuggets in the automotive coal mine known as eBay. Good luck.

Here are the rules:



One entry per post .

. Cars must be operable/easily restored to running condition.

Completed and sold listings can be included.

You can add modifications.

Write a short reason why the car you’ve chosen is utterly pointless.

Start here and find a car that is the automotive of a screen door on a submarine.