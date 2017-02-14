eBay Challenge: The Most Pointless Cars You Can Buy TodayFreddy "Tavarish" HernandezToday 5:21pmFiled to: ebay challenge931EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink When automakers get desperate to satiate the car buying public, they sometimes take chances on unconventional models that are great in their own right. However, sometimes they just create automotive monstrosities that serve only as thinly veiled tax write-offs. Your challenge this week is to find the latter - those pointless fool’s gold nuggets in the automotive coal mine known as eBay. Good luck. Advertisement Here are the rules:One entry per post.Cars must be operable/easily restored to running condition.Completed and sold listings can be included.You can add modifications.Write a short reason why the car you’ve chosen is utterly pointless.Start here and find a car that is the automotive of a screen door on a submarine. Challenge(s) Accepted!Ten Hilariously Overpriced Cars You Could Buy On eBay Right NowHere Are Ten Of The Most Reliable Cars For Less Than $2000Ten Exotics That Will Be Affordable Again After The Market CrashesFreddy "Tavarish" Hernandez@apidaonlineTavarish is the founder of APiDA Online and writes and makes videos about buying and selling cool cars on the internet. You can also follow him on Twitter. He won’t mind.Reply93 repliesLeave a reply