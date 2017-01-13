Face it, sometimes you just need adequate transportation that will get you to where you need to go without blowing the hell up and making you regret not taking an Uber. That’s why this week, it is your duty to find the most reliable cars on eBay for under a measly $2,000 budget. I’m not sure this is even possible.

Advertisement

Here are the rules:



One entry per post .

. Cars must be operable/easily restored to running condition.

Completed and sold listings can be included.

You can add modifications.

Write a short reason why the car you’ve chosen is the most dependable car under a $2,000 budget.

Start here and find a car that doesn’t give a crap what society thinks of it.