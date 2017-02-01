eBay Challenge: Hilariously Overpriced Cars Freddy "Tavarish" HernandezToday 1:00pmFiled to: ebay challenge4414EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink It’s one thing to know where bargains sleep at night, but it’s another to realize that there is no logical reason why a car still commands most of its asking price ten years down the line, despite not actually being very good. This week, your challenge is to find the most hilariously overpriced cars on eBay. This should be good. Advertisement Here are the rules:One entry per post.Cars must be operable/easily restored to running condition.Completed and sold listings can be included.You can add modifications.Write a short reason why the car you’ve chosen is hilariously overpriced.Start here and find a car that shops at Whole Foods and wouldn’t be caught dead using coupons. Challenge(s) Accepted!Here Are Ten Of The Most Reliable Cars For Less Than $2000Ten Exotics That Will Be Affordable Again After The Market CrashesHere Are Ten Uber Cars That Don't Suck For Less Than $25,000Freddy "Tavarish" Hernandez@apidaonlineTavarish is the founder of APiDA Online and writes and makes videos about buying and selling cool cars on the internet. You can also follow him on Twitter. He won’t mind.Reply441 repliesLeave a reply