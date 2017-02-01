It’s one thing to know where bargains sleep at night, but it’s another to realize that there is no logical reason why a car still commands most of its asking price ten years down the line, despite not actually being very good. This week, your challenge is to find the most hilariously overpriced cars on eBay. This should be good.

Here are the rules:



One entry per post .

. Cars must be operable/easily restored to running condition.

Completed and sold listings can be included.

You can add modifications.

Write a short reason why the car you’ve chosen is hilariously overpriced.

Start here and find a car that shops at Whole Foods and wouldn’t be caught dead using coupons.