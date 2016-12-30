eBay Challenge: Exotics That Will Be Affordable Again After The Market CrashesFreddy "Tavarish" Hernandez27 minutes agoFiled to: ebay challenge11EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Those eyeing the used car market for the past few years will have seen a sharp increase in the prices of some otherwise unloved exotics. However, nothing is forever, and with the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate hike, it’s all but a certainty that the market will take a dump harder than the aftermath of Taco Tuesday. Your eBay challenge this week is to find the exotics that will become affordable after the rich are forced to eat their shoes. Advertisement Here are the rules:One entry per post.Cars must be operable/easily restored to running condition.Completed and sold listings can be included.You can add modifications.Write a short reason why the car you’ve chosen will become affordable again after the market tanks.Start here and find a car that will make you glad you invested in gold. Challenge(s) Accepted!Here Are Ten Uber Cars That Don't Suck For Less Than $25,000Here Are Ten Forgotten Exotics You Can Buy For Less Than $35,000Here Are Ten Great Cars For Less Than $10,000 That No One NoticesFreddy "Tavarish" Hernandez@apidaonlineTavarish is the founder of APiDA Online and writes and makes videos about buying and selling cool cars on the internet. You can also follow him on Twitter. He won’t mind.Reply11 repliesLeave a reply