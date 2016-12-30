Those eyeing the used car market for the past few years will have seen a sharp increase in the prices of some otherwise unloved exotics. However, nothing is forever, and with the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate hike, it’s all but a certainty that the market will take a dump harder than the aftermath of Taco Tuesday. Your eBay challenge this week is to find the exotics that will become affordable after the rich are forced to eat their shoes.

Here are the rules:



One entry per post .

. Cars must be operable/easily restored to running condition.

Completed and sold listings can be included.

You can add modifications.

Write a short reason why the car you’ve chosen will become affordable again after the market tanks.

Start here and find a car that will make you glad you invested in gold.