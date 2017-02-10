Photo Credits: Muttley Racing

Vintage Jaguar engines have such a reputation for breakdowns that it’s not uncommon to see ones with engine swaps. Most people go with brutally simple American V8s in their place. One shop in the UK decided to go in the opposite direction.

This is Muttley Racing, as EngineSwapDepot notes. You may remember them for rebodying a Passat W8, one of the most unreliable cars of the modern era, with the shell of a vintage VW K70.

Now they’re affixing the body of a Jaguar E-Type to a custom tube chassis holding a triple-rotor Mazda engine.

The 20b triple-rotor was stretching the abilities of Mazda itself, only offering it in a single model, the early ‘90s Cosmo personal luxury car. These are powerful engines, smooth and high-revving, but they require a level of mechanical expertise that makes keeping an old Jaguar engine in shape look like child’s play.



I am in awe of this shop’s mechanics. I hope their sanity stays intact long enough for them to finish the build.

