Crazed British Tuning Shop Attempts To Put Three-Rotor Mazda Engine In Vintage JaguarRaphael OrloveToday 12:00pmFiled to: Engine SwapsJaguarRotary EnginesMazda489EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credits: Muttley Racing Vintage Jaguar engines have such a reputation for breakdowns that it’s not uncommon to see ones with engine swaps. Most people go with brutally simple American V8s in their place. One shop in the UK decided to go in the opposite direction. Advertisement This is Muttley Racing, as EngineSwapDepot notes. You may remember them for rebodying a Passat W8, one of the most unreliable cars of the modern era, with the shell of a vintage VW K70.Now they’re affixing the body of a Jaguar E-Type to a custom tube chassis holding a triple-rotor Mazda engine. Photo Credits: Muttley Racing The 20b triple-rotor was stretching the abilities of Mazda itself, only offering it in a single model, the early ‘90s Cosmo personal luxury car. These are powerful engines, smooth and high-revving, but they require a level of mechanical expertise that makes keeping an old Jaguar engine in shape look like child’s play. Photo Credits: Muttley Racing I am in awe of this shop’s mechanics. I hope their sanity stays intact long enough for them to finish the build.What Could Go Wrong?1984 Jaguar XJ61978 Jaguar XJ-6Workhorse Engine of the Day: Jaguar XKRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply48 repliesLeave a reply