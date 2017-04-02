April Fools’ products are often dumb and bad, but this year we saw several fakes that we desperately wish were real, like systems to get slow drivers out of the fucking left lane and racing helmets for cats. But Cobb Tuning outdid them all yesterday with something that would make a ton of money if it were real: an AccessPort vape.
