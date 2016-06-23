We may have found the ultimate Saab Slaab right here. This Brooklyn seller is letting go of his or her 1991 Saab 9000 Turbo. The price is fair, just $1800 for a nicely styled, nicely trimmed, nicely driving car. It has high miles (200,000+ on the odo), but it’s a manual with a lovely interior and what sounds like a well-maintained drivetrain. The only scary points are some rust on a shock mount, a busted muffler, and the aforementioned mileage.

The seller notes all of these points, but only after getting something off of his or her chest: parting with this beautiful Saab is an arrow straight through the heart. This is how the listing starts:

It is with great reluctance that I am putting my 1991 9000 Turbo up for sale. With the birth of my first son it became clear that I have zero time to drive, enjoy and maintain 5 SAABs. Definitely a hard pill to swallow. I recently sold my 1993 900 Commemorative, which was painful enough, but another one must go. This is a fantastic car and I am still in love with the way it looks and drives. The 1991 9000 turbo has held a place in my heart since I was a kid and I bought this one for two reasons. It filled the hole left when my red 1991 9000T died in a crash 12 years ago and the previous owner was a SAAB nut who very meticulously maintained this and his other 1994 Aero.



I may never love anything as sweetly and as purely as this person loves their Saab. Whoever buys this thing, please cherish it.

Find the full listing here or here when it eventually goes offline.